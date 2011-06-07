Potential presidential candidate to stop in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A former Louisiana governor who's now talking about a possible run for the White House will be in Lake Charles Tuesday, June 7.

"Buddy" Roemer will be AT 6150 Graywood Parkway at 5:30 p.m. for a campaign stop. He'll be there meeting and greeting some of his supporters in the lake area. The event is free and open to the public.

The 67-year-old was governor of Louisiana from 1988 to 1992.