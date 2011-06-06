Free Air Conditioners Program - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Free Air Conditioners Program

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Knights of St. Peter Claver along with the City of Lake Charles and Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana are coming together to hash out plans to cool off all five SWLA Parishes.

Ages 65 and older, low income and special needs are the program's target.

To see if you qualify for the AC program you will need to call Catholic Charities at 439-7436. They will not accept any walk-ins so you must call before you can come in.

Steps:

-Once you call, officials will take your information and return your call in a timely fashion.

-They will then ask you a series of questions to see if you meet their qualifications.

-If you do pass the initial phone qualification, an appointment will be set to come in with completed paperwork and meet with officials.

-Your home would then be inspected by the Knights of St. Peter Claver.

-And after all steps are taken and your home has been inspected, the Knights of St. Peter Claver will install your air conditioner.

While organizers get all air conditioners from Stine's Lumber, they are asking for donations to help pay to service the entire five parishes. The City of Lake Charles has funds allocated for those who qualify who are Lake Charles citizens but the outlining areas need additional donations i.e. outside of donations from Catholic Charities of SWLA and Knights of St. Peter Claver. 

To make a donation (cash or check), make out a check/money order to: Catholic Charities of SWLA. The address is: 

1225 2nd Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Please make sure the notes section on your check/money order reads: AC PROGRAM so the monies will be given to the proper program.

