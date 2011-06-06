Arm catheter speeds recovery

A new catheter procedure through the arm has patients walking to the recovery room after surgery.
After Kelly Craft, 48, failed a stress test, the next step was to use a catheter to pinpoint any blockages leading to the heart. He was so thrilled with the procedure he said, "If ya'll got any better you could just do a drive by window and do the stint out of the window here at the hospital."
Catheterization has existed for 40 years, said Dr. King White, cardiologist at Christus St. Patrick Hospital. He called the arm catheter an improved version because before surgeons went through the groin. The arm catheter can be completed in about 15 minutes and instead of being wheeled into recovery for several hours, a patient can simply walk out of the operating room.
Dr. White preps the patient for both the arm catheter and groin just in case the arteries in the arm are not usable. Overall he said, "There seems to be fewer complications. There are less bleeding complications."
Dr. White said only about five percent of catheterizations right now in the US go through the arm, but that number is growing.
Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.
If an overweight child slims down before puberty, the risk of type 2 diabetes seems to slide away with the lost pounds.More >>
If an overweight child slims down before puberty, the risk of type 2 diabetes seems to slide away with the lost pounds.More >>
Self-administered magnetic pulses from a hand-held device may help head off debilitating migraines, researchers report.More >>
Self-administered magnetic pulses from a hand-held device may help head off debilitating migraines, researchers report.More >>
A new stem cell transplant might help preserve or even restore vision being lost to the dry form of age-related macular degeneration, a new pilot clinical trial has shown.More >>
A new stem cell transplant might help preserve or even restore vision being lost to the dry form of age-related macular degeneration, a new pilot clinical trial has shown.More >>
Babies who contract Zika virus early in infancy should have long-term monitoring, a new animal study suggests.More >>
Babies who contract Zika virus early in infancy should have long-term monitoring, a new animal study suggests.More >>
Science says you can get your coffee buzz without fear of cancer, so experts say you can forget that recent controversial California law.More >>
Science says you can get your coffee buzz without fear of cancer, so experts say you can forget that recent controversial California law.More >>