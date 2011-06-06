Authorities continue search for murder suspect

Authorities continue searching for a man they say shot and killed his estranged wife at her home south of Lake Charles Sunday morning.

Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office held a news conference on Monday afternoon to update their efforts to find a man suspected of killing his estranged wife south of Lake Charles on Sunday.

Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office say 43-year-old Joe Constance broke into the home of Mary Jeanette Duhon on Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities say he was armed with a shotgun, and may have used more than one weapon during the incident. Officials say Duhon was fatally shot by Constance.

Four other people were reportedly in the house when Constance showed up Sunday morning, but they were not harmed.

Constance reportedly fled the scene in his pickup truck, which was found abandoned a short time later.

"What we believe has gone on at this point is a couple of scenarios," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. "Either he fled in these woods somewhere and possibly committed suicide or he had well planned this out and possibly had some type of getaway vehicle, a four-wheeler, a boat or another vehicle in this particular area."

Multiple agencies are assisting the CPSO in their search. Search teams have expanded the search perimeter from one mile to three miles from the scene of the incident. Authorities say they may also start going door-to-door to see if residents who live in the area have seen anything.

The search for Constance continues. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts with no shirt. He should be considered armed and dangerous, so if you see him or know of his location, you are asked to dial 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

