Five U.S. soldiers killed in central Iraq

This is an article from the Associated Press

The U.S. military says five American troops have been killed in central Iraq.

The military said in a brief statement that the five were killed on Monday. It gave no additional details about where the incident occurred or how the five died. But Iraqi security officials say that it was a rocket attack.

Two Iraqi security officials say a barrage of at least three rockets hit an Iraqi base in eastern Baghdad today and killed the five Americans.

The Iraqi officials say the Americans were staying on the Iraqi base as advisers and the rockets hit near their living quarters. The Iraqi officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The deaths raise to 4,459 the number of American service members who have died in Iraq. That's according to an Associated Press count.