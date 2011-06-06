Heroes for Holden at Burton Coliseum

Holden Gothia is quite an active little boy with a horrible past.

Lake Charles Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Kraus says, "It happened when Holden was 4 weeks old. We've learned that Holden's mother who is now convicted and serving 99 years in prison was high on drugs and removed his [Holden's] genitals. In doing this it cut an artery in his leg. The reconstruction surgery that is going to take place is going to be about 500,000 dollars."

The half a million dollar price tag will need to be raised in 5 years so Holden can have the surgery at 9yrs old. The doctor who is located in Virginia doesn't accept the type of insurance the family has.

Today there was an all star cast of performers (Tracy Byrd, Damon Troy, Zona Jones, Wayne Toups, Jerry Jeff Walker, Jivin' Gene, Foret Tradition, and Skeeter Jones and the Beer Can Band)

Kit Wyatt, organizer says that all of these performers have committed their time and no one was paid for this event.

Holden's Great Grandmother, Rose Gothia, had this to say, "When it started out it was small scale and it exploded. Great and wonderful. Way above expectations. But he's going to need a lot of reconstructive surgery. Really a lot of surgeries. So it's going to be good. It's going to be good."

The goal for the event was to raise at least $100,000. Organizers believe they will surpass that amount tonight.

When Holden was asked what he thought about his own event, he had this to say "I'm having so much fun.