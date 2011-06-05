Dangerous heat in the forecast

Record heat in the forecast again Monday. Temperatures are expected to soar to near 100 degrees by afternoon. The record high for Lake Charles today is 98 set in 1917.

With the extreme heat also comes the possibility of thunderstorms later this afternoon. Some storms could turn severe with the main threats being hail, cloud-to-ground lightning, and damaging winds.

