Lake Charles murder suspect sought, considered armed & dangerous

Joe Constance image courtesy Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Joe Constance image courtesy Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
CPSO deputies search the scene CPSO deputies search the scene
General map of the crime's location General map of the crime's location
Map where the homicide took place on Rustic View Drive. Map where the homicide took place on Rustic View Drive.
The search for the suspect between Friesen and Lincoln. The search for the suspect between Friesen and Lincoln.
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities continue searching for a man they say shot and killed his estranged wife at her home south of Lake Charles Sunday morning.

Calcasieu Parish Chief Deputy Gary "Stitch" Guillory said the suspect, Joe Constance, 43, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies said Constance broke into Mary Jeanette Duhon's home in the 9200 block of Rustic View Drive around 7:30 a.m.

Armed with a shotgun, deputies said Constance took direct aim at Duhon, fatally shooting the 43-year-old.

Authorities said Constance then fled the scene in his pick-up truck.

Investigators found the truck a short time later, abandoned on Fred Vail Road, a little over a mile away.

With no sign of Constance, deputies from Calcasieu and Cameron parishes began an intense ground and air manhunt, focusing on an area along Gulf Highway.

"The last description that we had of him was that he was wearing khaki shorts with no shirt," said Guillory. "Should anybody see him, just dial 911."

Family members of Duhon tell 7 News that she had only lived at the residence on Rustic View Drive a short time.

Authorities said the suspect was served with a protective order about a week ago. They said he and Duhon were in the process of getting a divorce.

Four others were in the home at the time the shooting took place. They were not physically harmed.

