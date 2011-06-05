"Swamp People" cast members stop in the lake area

Hundreds of lake area folks flocked to the Prien Lake Mall on Saturday afternoon to meet two of their favorite "Swamp People" reality stars.

Trapper Joe and Trigger Tommy from the reality show made a stop at Bayou Sportsmen to sign autographs and T-shirts. One little boy even asked the two cast members to sign his head.

The two stars said they love sharing stories with folks in the lake area about their show.

"I love to come out and visit with everyone and visit with the kids," said 'Trapper' Joe LaFont. "It makes me feel good when the kids ask me questions about alligators. That's one of my favorite things about coming out here."

Autumn Waggoner, a "Swamp People" fan from Lake Charles, said she waited in line for 2 1/2 hours to see her favorite reality show stars.

"It was so worth it, that was more amazing than meeting Justin Bieber," Waggoner said. "I like their show so much because it represents Louisiana so well."

For folks who did make it out on Saturday, Trapper Joe and Trigger Tommy left quite a bit merchandise at Bayou Sportsmen for fans to purchase.