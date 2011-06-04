Marine returns home from Afghanistan - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Marine returns home from Afghanistan

Family and friends welcomed home a Moss Bluff marine on Saturday afternoon who recently served eight months in Afghanistan.

LCpl Matthew Scallan arrived home to find family and friends flooding the airport with posters and flags in honor of his service. Scallan said he was overwhelmed by the support.

"I expected a little bit but not this much," Scallan said. "It's a little overwhelming right now."

Scallan deployed to Afghanistan in November 2010 for his first tour overseas.

"I hated to see him leave, but now it's better," said Linda Scallan, Matthew's mother.

Scallan's mother was determined to make his homecoming a special time for her son.

"We're just very lucky and couldn't wait for this day to come," L. Scallan said. "It's been a long day that I never thought would get here."

In addition to the posters and American flags, another surprise was waiting for Scallan in the crowd.

Scallan's best friend Cody Cole and his wife Mary surprised him when they showed up at the airport.

"It's exciting because he doesn't know that we're showing up here," said Cody Cole.

Scallan served as the best man in their wedding two years ago before his deployment. Saturday was the first day for Scallan to meet the couple's newborn baby.

"Today he met the new addition to our family, Evan Jayce Cole" said Cole.

Scallan said it is a great feeling to see everyone after recently fulfilling a call of duty.

"It's been a good feeling serving my country, I loved every minute of it," Scallan said. "I'd do it again anytime."

But for now, however, Scallan said he is glad to be home for a little while.

"I'm just going to relax and chill for once and make the most of it I guess," Scallan said.

LCpl Scallan will report back to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina on June 26th.

