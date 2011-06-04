CMN Telethon continues tradition of miracles

The people of Southwest Louisiana gave more than a quarter of a million dollars to the Children's Miracle Network. The annual CMN Telethon aired on KPLC Saturday afternoon and as we've done in the past we opened up the phone lines for you to pledge your support. This year they raised $255,000.

"We thank the people who gave so generously. Those people who really believe in our cause and see the value of what we are doing. We are trying to provide necessary equipment needs, community funding and programming specifically geared towards children and we're honored that we have such great people here," said Anna Catherine Viator, Christus St. Patrick Foundation.

All of the money raised stays in Southwest Louisiana to help sick children. Organizers also wanted to thank all of the volunteers for their help to make the telethon a success.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.