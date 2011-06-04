Carter Foundation seeks help with feeding program

The Carter Foundation held a food drive at Golden Arms Apartments on Saturday morning to go towards the weekly feeding program for senior citizens.

More than 70 canned goods were dropped off at the food drive by residents of Golden Arms. However, organizers are disappointed in the lack of support from the community.

"As of right now the Carter Foundation is a small group of people and we're carrying this program alone," Carter said. "We can only operate by way of donations."

Angus Carter of Lake Charles started the program more than two years ago to help feed senior citizens in Lake Charles on the weekends. The volunteers cook a hot meal for Golden Arms residents 52 days out of the year.

"A lot of people need this food," said Marian Davis, a resident of Golden Arms. "I like getting together and eating with everybody. This is a blessing."

Donations can be dropped off at the 1481 3rd Street in Lake Charles on Saturdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. For more information on the Carter Foundation, call (337) 433-6590.