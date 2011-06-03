Two sides to the deadbeat parents story - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two sides to the deadbeat parents story

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

After running our story on deadbeat parents being rounded up in Lake Charles and taken to jail for non payment of child support, we received numerous emails, phone calls and facebook notes.  With that, we took to the streets to get both sides of the coin.

First up, American Coalition of Fathers and Children's Michael McCormick. McCormick argues that he read our online story and wants people to know that most of the money that was collected the other night during the "dialing for dollars", was most likely collected and given to the state of Louisiana. He went on to say that this is the case if a person has been receiving welfare benefits. 

Mark Bowling, Attorney for the Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) does not deny that the state will recoup monies it has paid out in support of the child.  Bowling adds that this is the case for any type of public assistance grant given to the custodial parent (foster care grant, kinship care grant).  He says that since 1996, the vast majority of Louisiana child support cases are not public assistance cases so most of the monies recouped here will be given to the child.

While child support laws do vary from state to state, in the state of Louisiana child support is not based off of percentages. There is a child support guideline with very specific amounts. The amount of child support to pay is determined by the total grossed from both mother and father. It is not the net amount. (Gross is what you make before taxes. Net is the amount you take home.) 

McCormick: "Of the 70% of the money that is owed in arrears, some 70 billion dollars, two thirds of those individuals earn less than 10k a year. Those very same people can't support a child nor themselves.  Punishing the poor. The child support system is driven by ideology rather than practical real life situations."

Bowling: "I hear attorneys say it is not fair for their client all the time. And maybe not but it is certainly fair to the state, to the child and to the mother."

McCormick: "No wonder we have so many issues recouping child support payments when you separate fit parents from their child and reduce one parent to visitor's status in their child's life."

To hear more from both sides, watch both the aired video then the web extra.  Let us know what side you fall on via Facebook.

Facebook - Victoria Waterman

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Saturday, April 7 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-07 21:54:03 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly