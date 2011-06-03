Theft investigation in Allen Parish

Allen Parish District Attorney Todd Nesom says state investigators are looking into the possible theft of more than eighty thousand dollars from the Oakdale City Court Ward 5 Clerk of Court's office.

Nesom has recused himself from the case because the alleged theft included money that was to go to the D-A's office.

Nesom says the investigation which began in August, centers around a former clerk who was fired last August.

7News will continue investigating this story.