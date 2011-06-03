Shred Fest happening this Saturday in Lake Charles

To help Lake Area residents fight identity theft, the Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana is holding its second annual Shred Fest this Saturday.

The Better Business Bureau says you are your own best defense against I. D. theft and the first rule is "If you don't need it, destroy it".

The event takes place at the Prien Lake Mall parking lot on Saturday, June 4th from 9am until noon.

You can bring up to three boxes of documents that contain information you don't want in the hands of identity thieves, and they'll shred it for free.

