Broiling temperatures hit SWLA early - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Broiling temperatures hit SWLA early

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Residents across southwest Louisiana are struggling to keep cool as broiling temperatures continue to rise as the first day of summer draws near.

SWLA residents are already feeling the affects of what is expected to be an extremely warm summer.

Roofing companies in the lake area are adjusting their work hours to avoid the hottest hours of the day. Morgan Roofing Co. Inc has had some workers quit within recent days due to the heat.

"It's so hot sometimes that it's just about unbearable," said George Woodard, a roofer who works through Morgan Roofing Co. "If it's 90 degrees on the ground, then it's 105 or 106 up here."

Woodard said the hot months during the summer are the most difficult for the roofers to bare.

"Most of all you've just got to grit your teeth and go with it," said Woodard. "You can't stop if you get hot or obviously you won't get anything done."

While roofers hate to get behind, health experts warn workers that frequent breaks are key to staying healthy.

"The key thing with someone that works outside consistently is to stay hydrated," Dr. Phillip Conner, a medical doctor for Christus St. Patrick Hospital.

Dr. Conner warns workers that avoiding to take breaks could lead to thirst and other symptoms associated with heat exhaustion such as headaches, nausea, blurry vision, and vomiting.

If a worker exhibits these symptoms, health experts advise the person to go to a cool environment, fan the body, and use ice packs to keep cool.

"I think in southwest Louisiana we're at a disadvantage of staying cool because of the humidity," said Dr. Conner. "As the ambient humidity rises pound for pound it's going to be much more detrimental to your health."

Dr. Conner added that it is best to avoid working outdoors between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the hottest hours of the day.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Saturday, April 7 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-07 21:54:03 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly