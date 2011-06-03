Broiling temperatures hit SWLA early

Residents across southwest Louisiana are struggling to keep cool as broiling temperatures continue to rise as the first day of summer draws near.

SWLA residents are already feeling the affects of what is expected to be an extremely warm summer.

Roofing companies in the lake area are adjusting their work hours to avoid the hottest hours of the day. Morgan Roofing Co. Inc has had some workers quit within recent days due to the heat.

"It's so hot sometimes that it's just about unbearable," said George Woodard, a roofer who works through Morgan Roofing Co. "If it's 90 degrees on the ground, then it's 105 or 106 up here."

Woodard said the hot months during the summer are the most difficult for the roofers to bare.

"Most of all you've just got to grit your teeth and go with it," said Woodard. "You can't stop if you get hot or obviously you won't get anything done."

While roofers hate to get behind, health experts warn workers that frequent breaks are key to staying healthy.

"The key thing with someone that works outside consistently is to stay hydrated," Dr. Phillip Conner, a medical doctor for Christus St. Patrick Hospital.

Dr. Conner warns workers that avoiding to take breaks could lead to thirst and other symptoms associated with heat exhaustion such as headaches, nausea, blurry vision, and vomiting.

If a worker exhibits these symptoms, health experts advise the person to go to a cool environment, fan the body, and use ice packs to keep cool.

"I think in southwest Louisiana we're at a disadvantage of staying cool because of the humidity," said Dr. Conner. "As the ambient humidity rises pound for pound it's going to be much more detrimental to your health."

Dr. Conner added that it is best to avoid working outdoors between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the hottest hours of the day.