Secret Service raids north Lake Charles home

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – The Secret Service raided a north Lake Charles home Thursday night as part of a counterfeit check investigation that has netted at least 3 arrests.

The home on Griffin Street was raided around 6:00pm Thursday, agents went inside and seized evidence. Officials tell 7 News that three people were arrested trying to cash counterfeit checks at area retailers.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.