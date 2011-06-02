McNeese summer fee payment deadline extended

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:

McNeese State University has extended the fee payment deadline for summer classes until 3:45 p.m. Thursday, June 9.

Some students are having trouble accessing the McNeese Web page and portal due to a fiber optic cable that was damaged on campus Thursday.

Students trying to register for a summer class can register using the computer lab on the second floor of the McNeese library Friday, June 3, or try using a computer with a different Internet service provider, or by calling the McNeese Registrar's Office at (337) 475-5356.