Two indicted in Sulphur murder case

Two Sulphur men were indicted on Thursday in connection to a murder in Sulphur.

Back on April 13, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputies say David "Dice" Fontenot, 20, and Devin B. Badon, 18, were arrested for a shooting that happened along Highway 27.

Officials say 20-year-old Stephin Bergeron was shot and killed by Fontenot, who then sped away in a truck.

Fontenot is indicted on second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. The attempted murder is in connection to Chance Bourgeois who was walking with Bergeron on the night he was shot.

Badon was indicted on the same charges as well as an additional one for the distribution of ecstasy.

Originally, another person - 17-year-old Nikita Julian - was arrested. The Grand Jury did not indict her on any charges.

