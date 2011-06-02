Summer feeding program kicks off in Lake Charles

The City of Lake Charles kicked off the Summer Food Service Program on Thursday morning at various locations across the city.

The program is designed to offer students two free hot meals a day from June 2nd to July 29th.

The food will be prepared at two central cafeterias located at Washington Marion High School and Pearl Watson Elementary School. The meals will be delivered to 21 different locations across the city for the children.

Individuals must be 18 and younger to receive a free meal. Any person who is over the age of 18, who has been determined mentally or physically handicapped by a state educational agency or local public educational agency of a state may also participate.

"We realize that a majority of the children participate in the lunch room program at the various schools," said Johnnie Mouton, the assistant director for the Summer Food Service Program. "We more or less bridge that gap where we provide meals for those students who are at home during the summer months."

Organizers are prepared to feed more meals this year than in years past.

In 2008, the city served 213,818 breakfasts and lunches to children in Lake Charles. In 2009the number of meals increased significantly to 221,622. The difference within the that year was7,804 meals.

"Right now anywhere you go in this country you're going to find people out of work," said Mouton. "This is going to be very beneficial to them."

The program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture. The City of Lake Charles said the anticipated increase will not be a problem.

"If you're hungry or you don't have the food, you're not going to be ready for the activities that you need to do," Mouton said. "So let's feed the body and hopefully we can feed the mind."

A list of the locations and times for the program are posted below.

F.K. White Middle School, 1000 E. McNeese St.; breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.*;

Foreman Community Center, 215 Albert St.; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to noon;

Goosport Community Center, 1619 Cessford St., breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

Hillcrest Recreation Center, 2808 Hillcrest Dr.; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

LaGrange High School, 3420 Louisiana Ave.; breakfast, 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and lunch, noon to 1 p.m.*;

Lloyd Oaks Community Center, 661 Dixy Dr.; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

Martin Luther King Community Center, 2009 Simmons St.; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

Meadow Park Housing, 2400 Anita Dr.; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

New Covenant F. B. Church, 2233 12th St.; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, noon to 1 p.m.*;

Oak Park Elementary School, 2001 18th St.; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch, noon to

1 p.m.*;

Pearl Watson Elementary School, 1300 5th St.; breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch, 11 a.m. to 12 noon;

Fairview Elementary School, 3955 Gerstner Memorial Dr., breakfast, 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and lunch, 11 a.m. to noon*;

Washington-Marion Magnet High School, 2802 Pineview St.; breakfast 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

B. T. Washington, 468 Chandler St.; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

Carver Court, 1409 St. Mary Dr.; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch, 11:00 a.m. to noon;

Lake Charles Boston Academy of Learning, 1509 Enterprise Blvd.; breakfast, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.;

College Oaks Recreation Center, 3518 Ernest St.; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch, 11 a.m. to noon;

Mike Lanza Recreation Center, 609 Sycamore St.; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

Columbus Circle Recreation Center, 3520 Greinwich Blvd; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch, noon to 1 p.m.;

J. D. Clifton Recreation Center; 2415 East Gieffers Street; breakfast, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Jericho Youth Center, 1120 W. 18th Street; breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; and lunch, noon to 1 p.m.