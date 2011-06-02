Summer food program begins in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The summer food service program in Lake Charles begins Thursday, June 2.

Breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Friday at various locations in the city until July 29.

For more information on the locations, you can call 491-1270.

Eligible children 18 years or younger may qualify as well as adults that have been deemed mentally or physically handicapped. Also, students enrolled in a public or private nonprofit school are eligible.

