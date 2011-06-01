LC Council defers resolution for Orleck election - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LC Council defers resolution for Orleck election

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles City Council deferred voting on a resolution calling for an election to authorize the USS Orleck Naval Museum to move to a permanent location on the lakefront.

Lake Charles City Councilman Marshall Simien sponsored a resolution at Wednesday night's meeting calling for an election to be held in November.

But the council decided to postpone voting on the resolution because the board of directors for the USS Orleck said they needed more time to get their affairs in order.

Ron Williams, chairman of the USS Orleck board of directors, said he was surprised to learn the council was planning to vote on the matter at their June 1st meeting.

"The proposition has to be spelled out in legal terms, the piece of property totally described," said Williams. "Mr. Simien explained to me he went ahead and got it on the agenda [on June 1st] so that we could stay on a timeline."

An election is needed because the proposed location for the USS Orleck, at the west end of North Beach, is city property. Therefore, Lake Charles voters would have to give approval before the battle ship could move there.

Under an agreement, the council and USS Orleck board of directors would like to schedule a proposition election for November 19th, the same night as the gubernatorial election. However, in order for that to happen, the election commission must receive the council's request by August.

The council will take up the matter at their next meeting later this month.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

