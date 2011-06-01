Arraignment set for store owner in alleged food stamp fraud case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Arraignment set for store owner in alleged food stamp fraud case

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

At least one of three people recently named in a 26 count indictment are to appear in Federal court on Thursday to answer to charges they allegedly defrauded the food stamp program of more than a million.

The case involves a three year time period over which three people associated with a local business allegedly conspired to illegally get money from the food stamp program by engaging in fictional transactions and purchases with food stamp recipients.

The food stamp program is supposed to help individuals and families who qualify buy food, and those who participate in the program are given a card that they can use at authorized stores to buy food. 

Goodfellas at 1217 Mill Street was one of those stores, but now the government charges that the owner and two others defrauded the program of large sums of money over a three year period beginning in 2007.

Indicted for conspiracy to defraud the food stamp program are store owner Craig Michael Nash, along with Hillary Nash, III and Rosalyn Mary Hilliard.

The indictment says an undercover operation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture revealed that the three engaged in a scheme with unnamed food stamp recipients whereby they used fictional transactions to get money from the program, and allowed customers to buy ineligible items such as alcohol and tobacco.

According to the indictment, the unlawful transactions yielded large sums of money as they were allegedly redeeming between $90,000 and $100,000 a month, for some months.

Craig Nash is set for arraignment on Thursday in Federal court where he will presumably plead not guilty to the charges.

If the Nashes and Hillard are convicted, the government seeks to force them to forfeit proceeds of their illegal activity – which reportedly include nearly three million dollars at a local bank, the store and property on Mill Street, land and structure at 2137 Opelousas and 4312 Suffolk,  three tracts of land and improvements at the southwest corner of Pine and Enterprise and five cars, including a Bentley, Ferrari, BMW, Mercedes and Porsche.

We visited the Nashes at their store, but at this point they have no comment.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Saturday, April 7 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-07 21:54:03 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly