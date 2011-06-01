Dead beat parents forced to pay up or go to jail - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Dead beat parents forced to pay up or go to jail

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Nearly two dozen parents who owe thousands in back child support are in the Calcasieu Correctional Center. It's the result of a multi-agency round up of dead beat parents.

"Our objective is to collect as much money as we can. Get that back into the family, to the custodial parent who actually has the child living in their household. We have more than 25 deputies helping us with the operation. They are going out in teams of two and bringing the parents into our office," explained Wendy Daigle, Calcasieu Child Support Enforcement Consultant.

According to Daigle they've prepared 150 warrants with a combined total of more than $2,000,000 owed to their office. It's not long before the dead beat parents start to roll into the place they've avoided. Each will have the opportunity to discuss their case and how much they owe in back child support. Daigle said they try to come to an agreement on what can be paid now. They go to jail if they can't reach an agreement.

With no get out of jail free card they start dialing for dollars - phoning a friend, family member, anyone who can help them pay up. But it's not just dads, moms also owe big money. Of the 150 warrants 21 are dead beat moms.

"We do have women that actually have cases in our office that have child support debt. They don't have the children in their household so they actually have a debt to pay in our office," said Daigle. "If we have to put them in jail than so be it. We're here to do whatever we can to try and proceed with enforcement on this case."

Of the 25 people brought in 20 went to jail, including three women. The Child Support Office was able to collect $14,600 and as a result of the operation expect at least an additional $4,000 to come in.

According to booking reports from the Calcasieu Correctional Center, the following were the 20 people arrested:

Lawrence Batiste
Bradie Bryant
Brian Coleman
James Dunse
John Hatten
Oharold Henderson
Quincy Hill, Sr.
Catlin Hosea
Brandon Jackson
Sherita Leger
Bruce Savois
Robert Sexton
Earl Sims
Lillian Touchet
Clarence Washington, Jr.
John William
Kim Witherwax
Jared Wix
Karen Young
Terry Zeno

Operation Child Support Roundup: is the combined effort of the Calcasieu Office of Family Support, Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Courts Office and the 14th Judicial Family Court.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Saturday, April 7 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-07 21:54:03 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly