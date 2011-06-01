Intersection of Ryan and Gill to close for construction - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Intersection of Ryan and Gill to close for construction

The following is a news release from the City of Lake Charles:

The intersection of Ryan St. and Gill St. is scheduled to be temporarily closed to thru traffic beginning Monday, June 6 for intersection improvements as part of the Ryan Street Streetscape project.  Closure is scheduled to continue for approximately 30 days and work crews will work seven days a week to expedite this project.

Local traffic should access designated detour routes to avoid the affected intersection during the period of construction.

The goal of the Ryan Street Streetscape project is to calm traffic and provide pedestrian friendly improvements that will bolster economic development in the Downtown District.

The Ryan Street Streetscape project is concentrating on the enhancement of the streetscape by providing improvements consisting of special paving, overhead lighting by decorative lamp posts, banners, street furniture, landscaping, irrigation and utility services.  Traffic lanes are being narrowed to provide for the addition of approximately 64 spaces of on-street parking.

Ryan Street Streetscape is a bond issue project and part of the 2010 Lakefront Downtown Action Plan.

