SWLA rice farmers discuss drought on rice tour - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA rice farmers discuss drought on rice tour

Rice producers in Jeff Davis Parish are preparing to continue battling the dry conditions in the midst of growing season in southwest Louisiana.

Farmers from all over the region discussed their concern for the drought at the 17th Annual Southwest Louisiana Rice Tour on Wednesday.

The tour made stops at different rice farms in Jeff Davis Parish. The day is designed to introduce rice farmers to the latest research and developments in rice breeding, weed and disease control, and fertilization.

Drought conditions have made the current growing season difficult for Jimmy Hoppe, a rice farmer from Iowa, LA.

"Because of the dry conditions we haven't been able to flood the fields in a timely manner," said Hoppe.

Hoppe said he has seen insect problems this year that he has not experienced in the past.

"Because of that, I don't have as many plants per square foot as I need to provide an optimum yield," said Hoppe.

According to LSU AgCenter researchers, the drought is interfering with irrigation practices for farmers in southwest Louisiana.

"We have a lot of issues with salinity and irrigation water," said Steve Linscombe, Senior Rice Breeder for the LSU AgCEnter. "Because it is so dry this is going to be a very expensive year because they have to pump so much."

While rice producers are hoping for rain in the near future, experts warned farmers that rainfall could lead to more diseases for the rice.

"We're anticipating that once this drought breaks we'll see a lot of disease," said Donald Groth, a research coordinator for the LSU AgCenter.

Researchers reminded rice farmers of ways to be prepared if diseases form when rainfall hits.

"The main one to remember is to use the right timing for the fungicides," said Groth. "Sometimes between booting and heading is the best time for all the diseases that we have."

Experts urged all rice farmers to constantly check their crop for any diseases that could form.

The LSU AgCenter's next rice tour is scheduled for Thursday, June 30th at 7:30 a.m. at the LSU Rice Research Station in Crowley, LA.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Saturday, April 7 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-07 21:54:03 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly