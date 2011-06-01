One dead, one injured in Tuesday night shooting

Detectives with the Lake Charles Police Department have arrested a suspect in the overnight shooting at the Sunlight Manor apartment complex located near Shattuck and Brick Streets.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday where they located a victim on Lyons Street just north of Brick Street. The victim - 32-year-old Cory Demond Thomas of Westlake - was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim was also transported to a local hospital for treatment before being released.

Detectives said on Wednesday afternoon they arrested 23-year-old Ceaser James Williams of Mamou and charged him with second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.