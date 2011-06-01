Single vehicle crash kills man in Sulphur

A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a Sulphur man Tuesday night.

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the scene around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday on Koonce Road at Gill Drive.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the car, 58-year-old David G. Parker of Sulphur, appeared to have ran a stop sign at the intersection before hitting a tree.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the investigation continues.

