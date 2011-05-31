Woman arrested, man wanted for burglary of business

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On May 29, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call at a business on Bunker Road in Lake Charles in reference to a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, deputies located Shannon E. Broussard, 42, of Jennings, sitting in her car in the parking lot of the business next door.

When questioned by deputies, Broussard, who was previously employed at the burglarized business, confirmed that she had come to Lake Charles, along with Donald LeJeune, Jr., 38, of Jennings, to break into the business.

Broussard confirmed to deputies that she let LeJeune out of her car on Bunker Road, armed with a screwdriver and a pair of bolt cutters in his hands. She then left the area and came back a short time later to pick LeJeune up but when deputies arrived, he fled on foot.

Broussard was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged simple burglary; and criminal conspiracy.

Judge Clayton Davis set her bond at $2,000.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating LeJeune. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please call Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 491-3605.

CPSO Detective Shannon Chesson is the lead investigator on this case.