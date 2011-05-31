Jennings man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend

A Jennings man was arrested after he allegedly used a metal pipe to kill his pregnant girlfriend.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday outside of a home in the 200 block of South Main Street in Jennings.

Jennings Police said Villnon Botley, Jr., 43, used a metal pipe to strike Shawntell George, 31, in the head several times.

"It wasn't a light strike. It was a major blow," said Jennings Police Chief Todd D'Albor.

The blows caused the victim's brain to shift slightly.

Authorities said the incident was a result of a heated argument between the couple.

"Whatever it was that they had the disagreement about was something that went on throughout the day," said D'Albor.

Police arrested Botley a short time later. They located him a few blocks away from where the incident happened. Police said Botley did not resist arrest.

George later died from her injuries at a local hospital, where it was also discovered she was one month pregnant.

"That was actually a shock to us whenever we found out," said George's first cousin, Jeanette Soularie. "We had no idea she was pregnant."

The victim's family said they did not know Botley very well, only that he and George had been dating for a couple of months.

George leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 8, and a three-year-old son.

"She had her faults, but she was a very sweet person," said Soularie. "She had a hard life, but she didn't deserve this…she didn't deserve it."

Botley was booked into the Jennings City Jail on second degree murder and second degree feticide charges.

Tuesday's incident marks the first murder of the year in Jennings. It's also the city's first murder under Chief D'Albor, who took office in August 2010.

The investigation is ongoing.

