Lake Charles man accused of harming 5-month-old child

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Lake Charles man on Monday after responding to a local hospital after receiving a complaint concerning the welfare of a 5-month-old girl.

During an examination by doctors, the 5-month-old girl was found to have two separate fractures to her skull.

An investigation by deputies led to the arrest of 30-year-old Mitchell S. Crador, a family member of the child.

Crador was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with two counts of second degree cruelty to a juvenile after detectives say he confirmed the allegations. His bond was set at $50,000.

