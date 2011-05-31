Boustany to hold town hall meeting in Vinton

The following is a news release from the office of Rep. Charles Boustany:

Washington, DC – U.S. Congressman Charles W. Boustany, Jr., MD (R-Southwest Louisiana) announced today he will hold a town hall meeting at the Vinton City Hall on June 8, 2011 at 2:00 PM.

"My primary duty in Congress is to listen to the people I represent," Boustany said. "I always enjoy visiting with constituents in the district and hearing firsthand their views about what we are doing in Washington. I encourage residents from across Southwest Louisiana to come to Vinton and share their concerns with me."

In the meeting, Boustany will provide an update on recent legislative activity, discuss jobs and energy production in Southwest Louisiana and listen to concerns from constituents across the area.