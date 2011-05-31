Professional Bull Riders coming to Lake Charles

The following is a news release from the Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau:

Lake Charles, La. (May 31, 2011)—The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) are bucking into Lake Charles on June 24 and 25 for a weekend filled with rank bulls, high scores and big wrecks. The Mike White Invitational PBR Touring Pro Division will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Burton Coliseum on June 24 and 25.

The Mike White Invitational PBR Touring Pro Division will showcase some of the most promising rising stars of the PBR, riding alongside fan favorites and veterans, as all the competitors' face-off against the most famous animal athletes in the business. The PBR's Touring Pro Division offer upcoming bull riders the opportunity to compete in PBR sanctioned events, while earning money to qualify for the PBR's elite Built Ford Tough World Finals. In attendance will be J.B. Mauney, sponsored by Granger Implements and Bounty Bull, Bushwacker, unridden in two years. He is being sponsored by Richards Ranch & Rodeo. Fan favorites Mike White and Chris Shivers will also be on hand signing autographs. For information on both, go to www.pbrnow.com.

Tickets to this event can be purchased at Meaux's, Cotten's and Patton's or by going to www.mikewhitepbr.com. They range in price from $10, $20, $30 and $50, and coupons are available at the Lake Charles Chevy Dealers. For more information, email debra@mikewhitepbr.com.