Click It or Ticket: State Police enforce seat belt law

State Police and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office held a seatbelt safety check point on Monday in Westlake.

Authorities issued the 42 citations in all. They are as follows:

· Seatbelt – 8

· Expired motor vehicle inspection – 20

· Illegal window tint – 6

· Open container – 1

· Expired license plate – 5

· Smoking in vehicle with child present – 1

· Failure to provide proof of insurance (license plate seized) - 1

The check point was part of a nationwide seatbelt enforcement campaign known as Click It or Ticket.

In 2010, more than 88,000 citations were issued to people who failed to buckle up. In addition, State Police said 59 percent of the individuals who lost their lives on state roadways were not wearing seat belts.

"If we could get everyone to wear their seat belts, the fatality rate in our state would go down," said Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police Troop D. "Having to tell somebody that their loved one is not coming home, it's the hardest part of our job."

The seat belt enforcement effort will continue through June 5th.

