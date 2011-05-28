Residents set sail for the Lake Arthur Regatta - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Residents set sail for the Lake Arthur Regatta

LAKE ARTHUR, LA (KPLC) -

The town of Lake Arthur is hosting the Lake Arthur Regatta festival May 28th - 29th for the first time in more than a decade.

Thousands of residents and visitors are making their way to the two day event which includes sailboat races, live music, and food vendors.

The regatta event was once a thriving event in Lake Arthur that has not been around for at least 15 years.

"We decided to rejuvenate an old tradition," said Mayor Robbie Bertrand of Lake Arthur.

The event is geared toward increasing revenue to fund improvements in the Lake Arthur Park and downtown. The city is also working toward improving tourism for Lake Arthur through the regatta event.

"We're hoping the people that come to this event will want to come back several times during the summer," Bertrand said.

In addition to the festival, a $1.5 million restaurant is expected to bring more tourism to Lake Arthur this summer. 

Greg Trahan, a resident of Lake Arthur, is building the Regatta LA Seafood & Steakhouse on the water near the beach.

"This restaurant is the catalyst to help kick this town off and we want to be a part of that," Trahan said.

Visitors from different towns throughout south Louisiana are thrilled to see one of their favorite beaches thriving once again.

"We used to come here every weekend back in the day," said Dena Campbell, a visitor from Duson. "It feels good to come back and have a good time with family and friends on the beach."

For more information on the Lake Arthur Regatta festival, click on "Festival Schedule" to the right.

