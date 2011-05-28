Sulphur woman dies in single vehicle wreck in Westlake

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) – A single vehicle crash in Westlake takes the life of a Sulphur woman.

Louisiana State Police Troop D says it happened overnight around 12:08 on Highway 379 just west of Westlake.

According to the crash report, 32-year-old Kishia Lemelle was exiting a curve and ran off the road. She then re-entered the highway and traveled across the roadway into a ditch, struck a culvert and rolled over.

Lemelle was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the wreck. A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

