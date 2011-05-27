Second arrest in Lake Charles shooting investigation

Authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department have arrested a second man after an investigation into a double shooting that happened on General Pershing Street early Tuesday morning.

The shooting incident left 19-year-old Leonard Lambert dead and another person injured.

Authorities arrested 17-year-old D'Varius Akil Fontenot on Thursday and charged him with one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder.

On Tuesday afternoon, detectives said they arrested Jeremy Paul LaVergne of Lake Charles on a charge of first degree murder.

Nothing further has been released about the details of this incident because the investigation continues.

