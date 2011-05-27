Leesville man arrested for sex crime charges

The following is a news release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of Mark James Newman, age 21, of Leesville.



Detectives from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office were contacted on May 25, 2011 by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding a 15-year-old female who had been reported missing from the Alexandria, Louisiana area.



Through further investigation it was determined that Mark James Newman was in contact with the 15-year-old prior to the time she was reported missing via a social networking site and by cellular telephone.



Agents from the FBI, Investigators from Ft. Polk C.I.D. Officers from the Ball Police Department, and Detectives from VPSO did travel to a residence on Roland Thompson Road where Mark Newman was located. Inside the residence law enforcement did locate the 15-year-old female.



Further investigation revealed inappropriate sexual contact between Newman and the 15-year-old female.



It was determined that Mark James Newman did travel to the area of the female's residence where he picked her up and then transported her back to his residence in Vernon Parish.



Mark James Newman was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on May 25th, 2011 and booked with one count of Forcible Rape.



On May 27th, 2011 Newman was again arrested by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office on additional charges relating to the

investigation. Newman was charged with six counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and one count of False Imprisonment. Total bond for all charges on Mark James Newman is $ 60,000.00.



Sheriff Craft would like to express his appreciation for the joint effort by all law enforcement agencies assisting in this matter. "We are greatly relieved that this juvenile female was recovered safely and that there was a positive outcome in the investigation."

Charges are pending from additional law enforcement agencies in relation to the investigation.



Newman remains incarcerated at the Vernon Parish Jail at the time of this release.