Leesville man arrested for sex crime charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Leesville man arrested for sex crime charges

Mark James Newman (Source: VPSO) Mark James Newman (Source: VPSO)

The following is a news release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of Mark James Newman, age 21, of Leesville.
 
Detectives from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office were contacted on May 25, 2011 by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding a 15-year-old female who had been reported missing from the Alexandria, Louisiana area.
 
Through further investigation it was determined that Mark James Newman was in contact with the 15-year-old prior to the time she was reported missing via a social networking site and by cellular telephone.
 
Agents from the FBI, Investigators from Ft. Polk C.I.D. Officers from the Ball Police Department, and Detectives from VPSO did travel to a residence on Roland Thompson Road where Mark Newman was located.  Inside the residence law enforcement did locate the 15-year-old female.
 
Further investigation revealed inappropriate sexual contact between Newman and the 15-year-old female.
 
It was determined that Mark James Newman did travel to the area of the female's residence where he picked her up and then transported her back to his residence in Vernon Parish.
 
Mark James Newman was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on May 25th, 2011 and booked with one count of Forcible Rape.
 
On May 27th, 2011 Newman was again arrested by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office on additional charges relating to the
investigation. Newman was charged with six counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and one count of False Imprisonment.  Total bond for all charges on Mark James Newman is $ 60,000.00. 
 
Sheriff Craft would like to express his appreciation for the joint effort by all law enforcement agencies assisting in this matter. "We are greatly relieved that this juvenile female was recovered safely and that there was a positive outcome in the investigation."

Charges are pending from additional law enforcement agencies in relation to the investigation.
 
Newman remains incarcerated at the Vernon Parish Jail at the time of this release.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Saturday, April 7 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-07 21:54:03 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly