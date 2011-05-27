Veterans remember fallen soldiers

Residents of the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home remembered fallen soldiers through a special Memorial Day ceremony on Friday morning in Jennings.

Forty nine fallen servicemen who once stayed at the home were remembered for their service.

The ceremony included guest speakers, a special flag ceremony, and a balloon launch to honor brave American soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who have sacrificed their lives for the USA.

Beatrice Aucoin and her husband Edward Aucoin served in the U. S. Army in the 1940s. B. Aucoin said she was touched by the moving ceremony dedicated to those fallen.

"It just seems like it touches your heart," B. Aucoin said."When you think of all that's happened, we've had a long life to go through and so many wars."

In addition to the Aucoins, David Breedlove is a retired U. S. Army Staff Sergeant who attended Friday's memorial ceremony. Breedlove is a survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

"I was there when they knocked out six air bases before they hit the harbor," Breedlove said.

Breedlove for the opportunity to remember the courage of his comrades at the Memorial Day ceremony.

"There were a lot of men that didn't come back," Breedlove said. "Any person that's been in a uniform is my friend."

The Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home holds Memorial Day ceremony every year for the fallen servicemen. The home's next ceremony will be held on Veteran's Day.

