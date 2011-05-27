Murder victim's grave trashed

The mother of Stephin Bergeron says her grief is only intensified now that vandals have trashed the grave of her son who was shot to death on April 13th of this year.

Christy Bergeron says the vandals went to the Big Woods Cemetery near Vinton and left items there in disarray and damaged some of the keepsakes left by friends and family. She comes here to church in Sulphur, where an associate pastor prays with her.

Bergeron remains in agony over the murder of her son Stephin April 13th off Highway 27. She goes to his grave every day to feel nearer to her son...

And now Christy despair is even deeper because she says vandals trashed her sons grave at big woods cemetery. While no permanent damage is done to the final resting place of Stephin Bergeron-- keepsakes put there by friends were scattered about.

Bergeron hopes vandals will be caught so she can come here without worry of it happening again. And she prays for an end to the kind of violence that has left her with a broken heart.

Three people have been arrested in connection with Stephin Bergeron's death. The case is expected to be presented to a grand jury with in the next couple of weeks.

She says she and her family have received threats related to those in jail in connection with the shooting of her son.

