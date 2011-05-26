CPSB denies second charter school in Lake Charles

The Calcasieu Parish School Board voted to deny the application for a second charter school in Lake Charles at Thursday night's board meeting.

The decision came after a committee of third party evaluators reviewed the Lake Charles Charter Foundation's proposal.

The individuals who reviewed the charter proposal include Dr. Royce Zant, Department Head, Burton School of Education McNeese State University, Dr. Tracy McLemore, Associate Professor, Burton School of Education McNeese State University, and Dr. Michael Muir, Maine Center for Meaningful Engaged Learning.

The evaluators submitted their review to Superintendent Wayne Savoy. Savoy had the school board make the final decision to either approve or disapprove the application at Thursday night's board meeting.

"They reviewed the 600 page document and the recommendation, and they could not [approve] based on things within the document that were unclear," explained Savoy.

The Lake Charles Charter Foundation's next step is to apply for a type 2 charter school that would be authorized by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE).

"Given the school board's reaction to our first application, the rejection by the school board to our second application is really no surprise," said Gene Thibodeaux, President of Lake Charles Charter Academy Foundation. "We are very optimistic that our second application will be approved and that we're going to open a second K-8 school hopefully in August of 2012."