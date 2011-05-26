Leesville woman arrested for negligent homicide.

The following is a news release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of Calisia Crawford, age 40, of Leesville, Louisiana.



The Vernon Parish 911 Center received an emergency call at 12:51 a.m. and was advised that an individual was injured and unresponsive at a location on Willow Bend Circle in Leesville.



The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office and emergency medical personnel responded to the location and located the individual later identified as Woodrow Crawford , age 40, of Leesville.



Mr. Crawford was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.



Detectives with the Vernon Parish Sheriff's office investigating the incident learned that a possible domestic altercation between Calisia Crawford and Woodrow Crawford occurred shortly before the 911 call was made. Calisia Crawford allegedly struck her husband, Woodrow Crawford, with a vehicle that she was operating, thus fatally injuring him.



After further investigation into the incident, Calisia Crawford was arrested in the early morning hours of May 26th, 2011 and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on one count of Negligent Homicide.



A bond of $ 50,000.00 was set and Calisia Crawford remains in the Vernon Parish Jail at the time of this press release.