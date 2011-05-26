CPSO investigates theft of dirt bikes

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of dirt bikes from Moss Bluff. Between April 22 and May 23, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to four separate calls from homeowners reporting dirt bikes being stolen from their homes.



On May 24, detectives spoke with a 12 year old juvenile who confirmed he stole dirt bikes from homes on Sioux Drive and Moccasin Drive in Moss Bluff on April 21 and stole another dirt bike from another home on Sioux Drive on May 8. The juvenile also confirmed on May 8 he attempted to steal another dirt bike out of a garage of a home on E. Park Manor Drive in Moss Bluff, but ditched the dirt bike and fled after being involved in a foot pursuit with the burglarized homeowner.



Investigators were able to recover two of the stolen dirt bikes.



CPSO Detective Sconnie Granger is the lead investigator on this case. The investigation is continuing with arrests possible.