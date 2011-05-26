Students honor lost classmates in DeRidder

On Thursday morning, students at East Beauregard Elementary remembered their late classmates, Mya and Nichole Kreuzberger, through a special ceremony and memorial.

Ten-year old Mya and five year old Nichole were killed in a deadly house fire along with their mother, 40-year old Patricia Kreuzberger, on February 2nd in Dry Creek, LA.

The school dedicated a special memorial bench to the two students with their pictures and a special message engraved in it.

Mark Weldon, Mya's 4th grade teacher, organized an effort to raise close to $2,000 for a bench in their honor. Students and parents assisted with the effort.

"We wanted something to remember these two bright students and the idea of a bench came to us," said Weldon.

In addition to the bench, the school redesigned the entire area behind the school's gym with a flower bed and other benches for students to come and remember the two students. East Beauregard Elementary and community members worked to raise an additional $1,000 for this effort.

The school recognized the new memorial with a special ceremony where students launched hundreds of pink and white balloons in honor of their late classmates on Thursday morning.

Students attached notes to the balloons with special messages to Mya and Nichole.

Weldon remembers Mya as a bright student with big dreams.

"Mya was just full of life," said Weldon. "Her smile just lit up your day. It was hard not having her in class anymore."

Classmates also remember Mya's caring spirit and outgoing personality.

"It's important to remember her because she was a part of our lives and she made our day go on as a good day," said Victoria Harris, Mya's classmate.

Fire officials called the fire at the Dry Creek home suspicious shortly after the incident occurred.

According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office, the State Fire Marshal's Office recent results showed there was no real indication of an accelerant present.

