Driver sent to hospital after wreck near Moss Bluff

A driver was sent to the hospital after crashing into an 18-wheeler near Moss Bluff on Thursday morning.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police responded to the crash just before 9:45 a.m.

Troopers say the 18-wheeler - driven by 36-year-old Jamie Landry of Lake Charles - was traveling northbound on Highway 171 when it made a U-turn at Phils Lane. A car traveling southbound - driven by 37-year-old Jennifer Schelette of Ragley - struck the rear of the 18-wheeler.

Schelette was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital with minor injures. Landry suffered no injuries.

Landry was charged with failure to yield the right of way. Schelette was charged with DWI.

Traffic was backed up for a while after the accident, but has since cleared.

