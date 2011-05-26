Fire destroys home in Hecker community

Firefighters responded to a major house fire on Thursday morning at a residence in the Hecker community.

The fire started at a home in the 5000 block of Hecker Road in the Jeff Davis Parish community of Hecker.

Officials confirm that two people were home when the fire started, but they were able to escape and suffered no injuries.

Candles in the bathroom may have been the cause of the blaze, but the investigation into the official cause continues.

