Three arrested after Tuesday evening disturbance

Three Lake Charles men have been arrested after a fight at an apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

Officials with the Lake Charles Police Department say they investigated a disturbance at Trace Apartments on Louie Street around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Detectives say a fight broke out between several men before someone produced a knife. They say that lead to shots being fired.

At least one person was injured and transported to a local hospital.

Officers arrested three men - Jonathan Lastrapes, Kenneth Baker and Terrance Guillory. Lastrapes has been charged with attempted second degree homicide. Baker and Guillory face aggravated assault charges.

