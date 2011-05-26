Lake Charles deaths confirmed murder/suicide

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner has confirmed the initial findings of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office - the deaths of Sheree Lynn Cruz and Adam Keith Brown earlier this week were the result of a murder/suicide.

The investigation revealed that Cruz was shot and killed by Brown before he shot and killed himself.

Deputies were called to the scene on Southernwoods Drive off of LA 397 just after 7 a.m. Monday regarding an 11-year-old boy who found his mother, Cruz, and Brown dead from gunshot wounds.

