Memorial Day travel safety tips from Louisiana State Police - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Memorial Day travel safety tips from Louisiana State Police

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

The Memorial Day weekend is the "official" start of summer for many of us in Louisiana.  As children finish their school year; families plan weekend outings; or we head out on vacation; the traffic on our roadways will increase.  Unfortunately, with that increased traffic there is also a greater chance of being involved in a crash. 

Louisiana State Police Troopers will be out in full force patrolling the roadways to ensure that everyone is driving with due care and offering assistance to motorists in need.  Troopers will focus much of their attention on aggressive drivers, speeders, impaired drivers, and those who do not wear their seat belts or properly restrain children. 

The national "Click it or Ticket" campaign is underway at this time and troopers will be actively seeking those people who still choose not to wear their seat belts.  In 2010, 59% of all occupants killed in Louisiana were not wearing a seat belt or properly restrained in an age and size appropriate child seat. The seat belt law in Louisiana requires all occupants be properly restrained, regardless of seating position.  The "Click it or Ticket Campaign" runs from May 23rd to June 5th and provides troopers and police officers with additional resources they need to enforce seat belt usage.

Trooper will also be patrolling for impaired drivers.  There is a trend of increased alcohol consumption during holiday weekends.  When you are caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you will be arrested.  The citizens who travel our roadways deserve to be safe from those who choose to drive impaired.  Always designate a sober driver and remember that if you have had ANYTHING to drink you should not drive.  

The loss of life associated with a traffic crash is devastating to the survivors left behind.  Troopers recognize that they can reduce the number of serious injury and fatal crashes through education, but also through aggressive enforcement of the state's DWI and seat belt laws.

This is a community effort and we need your help .If you see any unsafe or suspicious activities on the highway, report it by dialing *LSP (*577) from your mobile phone or contact your local law enforcement agency.  If you need assistance with installing a child seat to ensure your child or children are as safe as possible, please contact the Louisiana State Police Troop in your area. You may also go to www.LSP.org to obtain information on any potential road closures in your area.

