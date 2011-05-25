C.A.T. team makes pot bust on I-10

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles, LA – On Tuesday, May 24, at around 10:00 p.m., a detective with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) conducted a stop on a rental car for a traffic violation at mile marker 10 traveling east on I-10.

The driver and renter of the car, Ivory Williams, Jr., 39, of Franklin, LA, told the detective he was traveling back to his home from Houston, Texas.

After Williams began to act suspiciously during the traffic stop, the detective asked for permission to search the car. During the search of the car, the detective located over 62 pounds of marijuana in two trash bags in the trunk, with an estimated street value of over $25,000.



Williams was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

LCPD Cpl. Kevin Hoover is the arresting officer.